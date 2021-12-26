New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Actor Kangana Ranaut dedicated a heartfelt social media post to her mother who turned a year older on Sunday.

The 'Queen' star took to her Instagram stories and shared an old black and white picture of her mother with fans.

Also Read | 83: Ranveer Singh Calls Harrdy Sandhu a ‘Special Soul’ in Response to His Appreciation Note.

Sharing the snap that appears to be from her mother's teenage days, Kangana wrote, "Aaj meri janani ka janamdin hai, bohot shubhkamnayein maata." (Today is my mother's birthday, many congratulations mother.)

The Padma Shree awardee also shared a recent selfie with her mother and wrote, "Thank you mumma for dreaming about me and making me reality."

Also Read | Paul Bettany Says It Was ‘Unpleasant’ to Publicly Reveal Texts During Johnny Depp’s Libel Case.

In the array of the pictures, she also shared a snap of her mother and father and wrote, "Mumma's father our nana ji lovingly called her Guddi... or Gudiya... She still looks like one."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana recently wrapped up filming for her upcoming film 'Tejas'. She will soon be seen in films like 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency', 'Dhaakad', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'.

She is also producing the upcoming dark comedy 'Tiku weds Sheru' under her production house, Manikarnika Films.

The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Sheru and Avneet Kaur as Tiku. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)