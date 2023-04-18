Washington [US], April 18 (ANI): Popular crime drama series 'The Rookie' is all set to return with season 6.

ABC has renewed its police drama series starring Nathan Fillion in the lead role for a sixth season in 2023-24.

According to Deadline, a US-based media house, the series will reach its 100th episode in the next season

The pickup comes two weeks ahead of the show's fifth season final on May 2.

'The Rookie' marks the third veteran series ABC has renewed for 2023-24, joining 'Abbott Elementary' and 'Grey's Anatomy'.

Along with Fillion, the show stars Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O'Neil and Eric Winter in the lead roles.

Still up in the air is 'The Rookie' spinoff series 'The Rookie: Feds' as well as 'Station 19,' but talks look promising. 'The Conners' is going through its annual pre-renewal ritual because the actor deals have to be renegotiated, Deadline reported. (ANI)

