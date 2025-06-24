Entertainment News | Tom Cruise Meets His 'Interview with the Vampire ' Co-star Brad Pitt

Los Angeles, Jun 24 (PTI) Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt reunited at the premiere of the "F1" film in London.
Starring Pitt in the lead role, the film is directed by Joseph Kosinski and is slated to hit the big screen on June 27. It was screened at London's Leicester Square on Monday.
The post was shared by the film's official handle on Instagram on Tuesday. It comprised a series of pictures featuring Cruise, Pitt and Kosinski.
"Sonny Hayes. Maverick. The stars of Top Gun: Maverick and #F1TheMovie, both directed by Joseph Kosinski, meet at the European Premiere! #F1 #Formula1," read the caption.
Cruise and Pitt have previously collaborated on the 1994 film "Interview with the Vampire", from Neil Jordan. Also featuring Kirsten Dunst, the film revolved around Louis (Pitt), who loses his will to live after his wife dies during childbirth.