Entertainment News | Tom Cruise Meets His 'Interview with the Vampire ' Co-star Brad Pitt

Los Angeles, Jun 24 (PTI) Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt reunited at the premiere of the "F1" film in London.

Starring Pitt in the lead role, the film is directed by Joseph Kosinski and is slated to hit the big screen on June 27. It was screened at London's Leicester Square on Monday.

The post was shared by the film's official handle on Instagram on Tuesday. It comprised a series of pictures featuring Cruise, Pitt and Kosinski.

"Sonny Hayes. Maverick. The stars of Top Gun: Maverick and #F1TheMovie, both directed by Joseph Kosinski, meet at the European Premiere! #F1 #Formula1," read the caption.

Cruise and Pitt have previously collaborated on the 1994 film "Interview with the Vampire", from Neil Jordan. Also featuring Kirsten Dunst, the film revolved around Louis (Pitt), who loses his will to live after his wife dies during childbirth.

    Los Angeles, Jun 24 (PTI) Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt reunited at the premiere of the "F1" film in London.

    Starring Pitt in the lead role, the film is directed by Joseph Kosinski and is slated to hit the big screen on June 27. It was screened at London's Leicester Square on Monday.

    The post was shared by the film's official handle on Instagram on Tuesday. It comprised a series of pictures featuring Cruise, Pitt and Kosinski.

    "Sonny Hayes. Maverick. The stars of Top Gun: Maverick and #F1TheMovie, both directed by Joseph Kosinski, meet at the European Premiere! #F1 #Formula1," read the caption.

    Cruise and Pitt have previously collaborated on the 1994 film "Interview with the Vampire", from Neil Jordan. Also featuring Kirsten Dunst, the film revolved around Louis (Pitt), who loses his will to live after his wife dies during childbirth.

    But things change when he meets Lestat de Lioncourt (Cruise), a vampire who persuades him to choose immortality over death and become his companion. The actors did not collaborate after the project.

    In a recent interview, Pitt was asked about a possible collaboration with Cruise. The actor said he is up for it, but only if Cruise, known for performing daring stunts, makes him stay on the ground, as he won't be hanging from an airplane like him. "So when he does something again that's on the ground," Pitt quipped.

    Cruise's latest work is "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning", which was directed by Christopher McQuarrie.

    The eighth installment of the "Mission: Impossible" franchise released in May. It also featured Hayley Atwell.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Latestly whatsapp channel