The Karate Kid franchise star Martin Kove has landed in a big controversy after he was accused of biting Alicia Hannah-Kim, one of his co-stars in Kobra Kai, at a VIP fan meet and greet event. According to Variety, the 78-year-old actor was asked to leave the fan convention after allegedly biting Hannah-Kim on Sunday, June 22, 2025. The actress told officials that Love bit her arm, nearly drawing blood, when she went to greet him at the event. ‘Karate Kid: Legends’: Action Icon Jackie Chan Didn’t Train for His Latest Film, Says ‘Doing It for 64 Years, Don’t Need It Anymore’.

Martin Kove Forced To Leave Event After Biting Alicia Hannah-Kim

According to the portal, Kove was asked to leave Summer Con in Puyallup, Washington, on Sunday, where he was participating in a VIP meet and greet event with fans. According to the Puyallup Police, the actor, who played John Kreese in the Cobra Kai series alongside Alicia HannahKim, who played Kim Da Eun. The police reports revealed that after the actress approached Martin Kove and tapped on his shoulder to greet him, he grabbed her arm and bit her "so hard that it nearly drew blood."

It was further revealed that when the actress cried out in pain, Kove kissed the spot on her arm where he had bitten her. Hannah-Kim's husband, Sebastian Roche, was also present at the event. After learning what had happened, the couple approached Kove about the bite. The actress said, "We approached Martin in the green room later and he wasfurious and outraged and visibly angry when I told him calmly not to bite me. He insisted he bit me for fun." ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ Ending Explained: How Mid-Credit Scene Cameo Links Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio’s Movie to ‘Cobra Kai’ and Teases a Sequel! (SPOILER ALERT).

According to a police official, Kove apologised to Hanna-Kim after some time. The actress chose not to press any charges against her former co-star, but she filed a report, and her injury was documented. The official said, "I asked him if he wanted to provide a voluntary handwritten statement, but he declined and, shaking my hand, he thanked me and he was escorted out of Summer Con."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2025 10:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).