Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 (ANI): Singer Tony Kakkar has come up with a new song titled 'Senorita'.

The peppy track features Tony and Aadhya Anand grooving to the catchy beats.

Sharing details about it, Tony said, "Senorita is one of those tracks which will make you get up from your seats instantly. We have put in a lot of hard work while making it and we hope everyone enjoys it during all their summer parties."

Producer Runali Bhagat also expressed happiness about the song.

"Senorita is a very special track and the team had a blast while shooting for it. I really hope the audience enjoys the track, the same way we enjoyed making it," she added.

After listening to the songs, Tony's fans showered love on him.

"Waha bhai awesome song aap bhaut gajab lag rahe ho," a fan commented.

"Congratulations. What a party number," another one wrote.

Senorita is the third collaboration between Tony Kakkar and Runali Bhagat of Yo 24 Entertainment, following their previous projects "Gangster" and "Meherbaan." "Senorita" is jointly produced by Kakkar Music Factory and Yo 24 Entertainment, with Bhagat at the helm.

Prior to Senorita, Tony unveiled his Gangster song.

"Gangster is a track which is a very grungy rap of today's times and it also marks my first collaboration with Tony Jr. which I'm excited the most about as it's his debut track. It's a track which will grow on you, and you'll hear it a lot playing at parties and clubs. We have given our 100 per cent with the track, and I really hope my fans and the audiences enjoy it," he said.

Tony is best known for delivering hit tracks such as Coca-Cola Tu, Dheeme Dheeme, Kurta Pajama and Mile ho tum ko among others. (ANI)

