Ever met any girl who's not obsessed with chikankari? The traditional form of embroidery is prominently done in the city of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The embroidery was initially done only on white fabric, using white thread. However, today you can witness its design patterns on several different colours with different threads and on different fabrics. Sarees especially look divine in this embroidery. Which explains why it's so popular with our Bollywood ladies. From Deepika Padukone to Tara Sutaria, every B-town girl is a fan of chikankari sarees and we have pictures to back our claim. Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shraddha Kapoor - Celebs Who Rocked Pink & Red Combination!

Chikankari as an embroidery looks regal. While B-town's ace fashion designer, Manish Malhotra has been a patron of this art form was quite some time now, we also have other popular names joining the bandwagon. From Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla to Tarun Tahiliani, many Indian designers have designed some stunning sarees using this embroidery as their sole inspiration and it's time we share their looks. So, without wasting any more time, let's delve in deeper and get our hands on some of the prettiest chikankari sarees available on the block. 7 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan Was the Perfect Muse for Manish Malhotra!

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Natasha Poonawalla

Natasha Poonawalla (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, whose chikankari saree did you like the most? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2023 07:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).