Washington [US], May 27 (ANI): Christopher McQuarrie, the director of 'Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning', has shared updates on his upcoming collaborations with Tom Cruise, including the highly anticipated Top Gun 3.

As per Deadline, in a recent interview, McQuarrie revealed that the sequel to 'Top Gun: Maverick' is "already in the bag," with a framework for the story already in place.

Also Read | 'Actress Complained About Him': Unni Mukundan Denies Assault Allegations, Claims Ex-PR Manager Vipin Kumar Ran Smear Campaign Against Him.

McQuarrie credited co-writer Ehren Kruger with pitching an idea that sparked the framework for the sequel.

"It wasn't hard," McQuarrie said, adding, "I thought it would be, and that's a good place to go from is you walk into the room going, 'Come on, what are we going to do?'"

Also Read | Cannes 2025: Urvashi Rautela Hits Back at Influencer Over 'Cowardly Lies' About Blocking Cannes Staircase.

McQuarrie emphasised that the challenge lies not in developing the story but in executing it and capturing the emotional depth that makes the films resonate.

When asked if he would consider directing Top Gun 3, McQuarrie said he had given it "absolutely no thought," as quoted by Deadline.

However, he did mention that he has been studying Tony Scott's directing style, who helmed the original 'Top Gun.'

McQuarrie also provided updates on a potential Tropic Thunder spinoff featuring Cruise's character Les Grossman.

"Everything is a priority, everything will -- in one way or another -- happen," he said.

The duo has been brainstorming ideas and "playing with scenes" during downtime on set.

McQuarrie expressed his enthusiasm for a 'Days of Thunder' sequel, saying he knew the premise of the movie in just five seconds.

"I looked at the response to Top Gun: Maverick and immediately turned to Tom and said, 'Days of Thunder,'" he revealed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)