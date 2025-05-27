After his former PR manager, Vipin Kumar, accused him of assault for praising Tovino Thomas’ Narivetta on social media on the night of May 26, Unni Mukundan has finally addressed the allegations. Denying any physical assault, the actor, who is facing a case filed by Vipin with the Kochi police, shared his account of the incident in an interview with a Malayalam news portal. Unni Mukundan Faces Assault Allegations: ‘Marco’ Actor Accused of Attacking Manager for Praising Tovino Thomas’ ‘Narivetta’, Police Complaint Filed – Reports.

Speaking to Manorama Online, Unni Mukundan admitted to confronting his former PR manager - whom he claims was once a close friend and had worked on the publicity for his hit film Marco. Mukundan alleged that Vipin was running a smear campaign against him and wanted to question him about it.

Regarding the confrontation, Mukundan stated, "I didn’t physically harm him, but I admit I confronted him for leading a defamation campaign against me. Vipin’s actions have been damaging my reputation in the industry. When Meppadiyan’s director, Vishnu Unnithan, questioned him about it, Vipin admitted his wrongdoing. Vishnu was the one who called me to the apartment to resolve the matter. We spotted Vipin in the parking basement of the complex. He was wearing sunglasses, and when I asked him about the smear campaign, he remained indifferent. I told him to remove his shades and talk properly, but he refused. It’s true that I took off his glasses and broke them. I then confronted him and demanded answers."

While Unni Mukundan insisted he did not physically harm Vipin, the actor’s own account suggests an element of intimidation during the encounter. He pointed out that CCTV cameras were present in the area and that Vishnu Unnithan, who was with him, could corroborate his version of events.

'Actress Raised Concerns About Him'

Mukundan further claimed that Vipin’s past conduct had been questionable, citing an incident where he allegedly harassed an actress. "Vipin has faced multiple complaints from the film industry. A prominent actress raised concerns about him during Marco’s promotions. He’s falsely claiming to be my manager - an outright lie. I don’t employ a manager because I handle my affairs myself. I only sought Vipin’s assistance occasionally to liaise with the media regarding film-related matters," he explained.

Vipin Kumar Speaks to Media About Unni Mukundan's Assault

Unni Mukundan’s manager @vvipink speaks out about the alleged assault: pic.twitter.com/xs3FPue0gX — ForumKeralam (@Forumkeralam2) May 26, 2025

'Dragging Narivetta Another Underhanded Tactic'

Mukundan also accused Vipin of attempting to create a rift between him and Tovino Thomas through his statements. Dismissing any connection between the confrontation and Vipin's praise for Narivetta, he said, "Dragging Narivetta into this is another underhanded tactic to drive a wedge between me and Tovino. I've already spoken to Tovino after the incident, and we've cleared the air."

Vipin Kumar's Social Media Post on 'Narivetta'

He emphasised his long-standing friendship with Tovino, recalling how they celebrated Marco’s success together. The two have previously collaborated in films like Style (where Tovino played the antagonist) and Tharangam (where Mukundan had an extended cameo).

What Vipin Kumar Had Said Against Unni Mukundan

Speaking to the media about the alleged assault incident, Vipin Kumar had claimed, "He also used abusive language. I have filed a complaint. I had been working with him for six years. I stayed in that job despite facing teasing and such behaviour from him. He has been frustrated in recent times due to various reasons, including the lack of good projects since Marco and the failure of his most recent film, Get Set Baby, at the box office. Also, although Sree Gokulam Movies had initially agreed to produce Unni’s directorial debut, they later opted out. All of this has contributed to his growing frustration. He often takes out his frustrations on those around him, which is why many people who once worked with him are no longer associated with Unni. How long can I endure all this?"

Vipin added that as part of Narivetta’s promotions, he had posted a note on social media praising the movie. He claimed that Unni had not liked it and had called him that night to fire him from the manager position. Vipin stated that he had replied with a simple 'ok,' but later, Unni had come over and assaulted him. He further alleged that the actor had broken his glasses by stomping on them.

