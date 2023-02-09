Washington [US], February 9 (ANI): Disney has announced the sequels to 'Toy Story' and 'Frozen'.

Following the news of layoffs and losses, Disney CEO Bob Iger unveiled many significant announcements for fans at the company's earnings call for the year-end 2022 quarter on Wednesday.

Iger revealed that two new sequels to big franchises -- 'Toy Story' and 'Frozen' -- were in the works. According to Variety, a US-based media house, a sequel to the animated film 'Zootopia' has also been announced.

The 'Toy Story' franchise has four theatrical chapters and one spin-off: 'Lightyear' in 2022. Despite the fact that the latter picture flopped, 'Toy Story 3' and 'Toy Story 4' both grossed more than USD 1 billion at the global box office.

Meanwhile, the first 'Frozen' film was a blockbuster hit when it debuted in 2013, and the sequel 'Frozen II' generated more than USD 1.4 billion at the worldwide box office in 2019. Aside from the films, the franchise has spawned a Disney on Ice performance, a Broadway musical, as well as various short films, television specials, and novels.

According to Variety, Iger also announced that Pandora will be heading to the West Coast in the form of an 'Avatar' Experience at Disneyland in Anaheim.

Currently, 'Pandora - The World of Avatar' is a section of Disney's Animal Kingdom in Orlando dedicated to James Cameron's works, with two rides: 'Avatar Flight of Passage' and 'Na'vi River Journey.'

Meanwhile, Variety reported that on February 5, 'Avatar: The Way of Water' surpassed 'Titanic' to become the third most successful foreign film in history. Cameron intends to release three more 'Avatar' films in the following years. (ANI)

