In a surprising twist in the ongoing legal battle between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, the It Ends With Us director-actor has sued Ryan Reynolds for intentionally creating the character of Nicepool in the 2024 MCU film Deadpool & Wolverine. Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, sent a litigation to Disney CEO Bob Iger, Marvel President Kevin Feige, and filmmaker Tim Miller on January 7, demanding that they preserve all documents related to Nicepool, a character portrayed by Reynolds in the superhero movie. ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Movie Review: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Fan-Pleasing Antics Ain’t Enough To Redeem Marvel Cinematic Universe! (LatestLY Exclusive).

What Justin Baldoni’s Attorney Told Disney and Marvel

As per Variety, the letter alleged that the character of Nicepool, a pseudo-feminist version of Deadpool, was created specifically to mock and publicly humiliate Baldoni. The claim emerges amid Blake Lively's accusations that her It Ends With Us director and co-star sexually harassed and fat-shamed her on the set of their 2024 film. On January 7, Baldoni sent a formal request to Disney CEO Bob Iger and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige demanding access to "all documents related to the creation of the character 'Nicepool' along with any communications regarding the development, scripting and filming of scenes featuring 'Nicepool'".

In Shawn Levy's 2024 MCU film Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman star in the lead roles. Reynolds also portrays an alternate version of Deadpool known as Nicepool, who is contrary to the usual foul-mouthed and sarcastic persona of the character. One particular scene from the movie features Nicepool praising Ladypool (Blake Lively) for quickly getting back in shape after childbirth. This specific scene has drawn attention due to Lively's recent allegations against Baldoni, where she accused him of body-shaming her during the production of It Ends With Us, which was filmed shortly after she gave birth. Justin Baldoni To Sue Blake Lively in Response to Her Sexual Harassment Lawsuit ‘Soon’; ‘It Ends With Us’ Director’s Attorney Shares Details About Their Legal Plans.

Meanwhile, Disney, which secured the rights to the Deadpool and the X-Men franchise as a part of its acquisition of the 20th Century Fox is yet to comment on the latest controversy surrounding the character of Nicepool.

