Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI): The wait is finally over ! Trailer of the second season of 'Bandish Bandits' has been unveiled now.

The musical drama brings back Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry as Radhe and Tamanna, along with Sheeba Chaddha, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang, and Kunaal Roy Kapur. Season two also features brand new characters played by Divya Dutta, Rohan Gurbaxani, and Yashaswini Dayama in pivotal roles.

The second season has been created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari. Anand Tiwari who has co-written the series alongside Atmika Didwania and Karan Singh Tyagi.

Continuing its journey from season one, the second season sees "Radhe and the Rathod family work towards preserving their musical heritage in the wake of Pandit ji's passing. While Tamanna has embarked on her own journey at a prestigious music school. The season culminates in the India Band Championship, where Radhe and Tamanna's bands compete against each other. Their relationship is marked by both passion and conflict, as they navigate their individual ambitions and the weight of their family's legacy," as per a press note.

On what audience can expect from the show, creator and director, Anand Tiwari said, "Bandish Bandits is a story that has deeply resonated with me and will always be close to my heart.After the universal acclaim and appreciation, we received for the first season, we knew that we had to up the ante for season two - and it's an endeavour I can proudly say, the entire cast and crew have been fully committed to. This season we have pushed the boundaries and strived to tell a story that is rooted, relatable and immensely engaging. I'm grateful to have the most collaborative team of actors and technicians working on this series."

Ritwik Bhowmik also expressed excitement about the new season.

"For me, stepping into the shoes of Radhe is like coming home after a long day. It is a character I am grateful to have played for several reasons, most importantly, how much it has taught me as an actor and a person," said actor Ritwik Bhowmik. "With the second season we see Radhe really grow into his own and embrace the responsibility of keeping his family's traditions and legacy alive in an increasingly fast-paced and modern world while navigating his relationship with Tamanna. It has been an extremely rewarding journey and I am honoured to have had the opportunity once again, to work with such a talented cast and crew," he said.

'Bandish Bandits' second season will be out on Prime Video on December 13. (ANI)

