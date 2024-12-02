Actor Vikrant Massey's unexpected announcement of his retirement from acting on December 2, 2024, sent shockwaves through the industry and among his fans. The actor, who recently received acclaim for his performances in 12th Fail and The Sabarmati Report, took to social media to express his desire to step away from the spotlight and prioritise his personal life. While netizens remain divided over Massey's decision, actors like Harshvardhan Rane and director Sanjay Gupta have publicly reacted to the news. Read on. Vikrant Massey Joins PM Modi at Parliament Building in Delhi for ‘The Sabarmati Report’ Screening After Announcing Retirement From Films (Watch Video).

Harshvardhan Rane on Vikrant Massey's Retirement News

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Vikrant's Haseen Dillruba co-star Harshvardhan Rane praised Massey and is hoping that the retirement news is a PR stunt. "He (Vikrant) is a man with a clear and centred thought process. I respect his work ethic and look up to his acting process on Haseen Dillruba’s shoot. Hope he gets back to making films like Aamir Khan sir also did after making a similar announcement," Rane said. He further added, "These are great artistes and our country needs their presence in our cinema. I’m praying this is just some PR activity forced on him by some filmmaker." Vikrant Massey Announces Retirement From Acting: PM Narendra Modi To Attend Special Screening of ‘The Sabarmati Report’.

Vikrant Massey's Post Announcing His Retirement From Acting

Sanjay Gupta Praises Vikrant Massey

In reaction to Massey's retirement announcement, director Sanjay Gupta expressed his support for Vikrant, emphasising that he should be 'praised' rather than 'criticised' for his decision. He wrote, "in these times of competition, insecurity, jealousy, rivalry it takes guts for an actor to take break and focus on his duties as a father, a husband and a son."

Sanjay Gupta's Post on X

In a way Vikrant Massey is doing the same. In these times of competition, insecurity, jealousy, rivalry it takes guts for an actor to take break and focus on his duties as a father, a husband and a son. He should be lauded not criticized. 3/3 — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) December 2, 2024

For the unaware, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined Vikrant Massey today to watch the film The Sabarmati Report at 4 PM at the Balyogi Auditorium in Delhi. The film, which stars Massey in the lead role, delves into the tragic events surrounding the 2002 Godhra train coach-burning incident.

