Things are getting pretty messy inside Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 house. Last week, wildcard Aditi Mistry was evicted from the show in a surprise elimination on Friday (November 29). Adding to the drama, the latest buzz suggests that Shalini Passi, who appeared in Netflix's Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives 3, is set to join BB 18 as a wildcard. Yes, you heard that right! Shalini Passi will reportedly bring her glamour and wisdom to the popular reality show. ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Aditi Mistry EVICTED From Salman Khan’s Reality Show Ahead of Weekend Ka Vaar Episode.

Shalini Passi To Enter ‘Bigg Boss 18’?

The Netflix show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives featuring Shalini Passi, Riddhima Kapoor, Sahni Kalyani Saha, Neelam Kothari, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavna Pandau and Maheep Kapoor premiered on October 18. Among them, Shalini Passi, an art collector from Delhi, grabbed everyone's attention the most. Due to her philanthropic work, impeccable fashion sense and strong personality, she quickly became a fan favourite. She will now reportedly make her entry inside the Bigg Boss 18 house and elvate the drama.

Shalini Passi’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalini Passi (@shalini.passi)

According to a report in the Times of India, "Shalini has a magnetic presence and commands attention wherever she goes. Her entry is sure to bring a mix of glamour, intrigue and unpredictability to the house, shaking up the existing dynamic and intensifying the ongoing drama." ‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’: Who Is Shalini Passi? All You Need To Know About the Glamorous Delhi-Based Art Collector and Wife of Industrialist Sanjay Passi.

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Big Boss 18 saw rappers Raftaar and Ikka as guests to promote their ongoing Indian rap and hi-hop show, MTV Hustle 4.

