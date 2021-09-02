Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 (ANI): Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan paid his last respects to Sidharth Shukla his late 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' co-star at the latter's residence on Thursday evening.

Shukla and Varun have shared screen space in the 2014 movie 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' which also featured Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The rom-com movie was Shukla's first Bollywood film in which he played the role of Angad Bedi, an NRI suitor for Kavya (Alia).

Earlier in the day, Varun expressed grief at the sudden demise of Shukla on his Instagram handle. "Rip brother u are loved by so many and u touched so many with ur kind heart and beautiful personality. Today heaven has gained a star and we have lost one. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones," he wrote alongside a picture in which Shukla could be seen posing with Alia and Varun at a promotional event for their film.

Several other stars including Rajkummar Rao, Maniesh Paul, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Gauahar Khan, and Jay Bhanushali among others reached at late Sidharth Shukla's residence to pay their last respects.

Sidharth was 40 when he breathed his last. Mumbai's Cooper hospital confirmed his death to ANI.

According to one of the hospital officials, around 9:25 am, he was brought dead to the hospital on Thursday. However, the exact reason behind his demise has not been revealed yet. As per several reports, Sidharth died of a heart attack.

The actor last appeared on reality shows 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3' with Shehnaaz Gill. The late star rose to fame with the hit TV shows 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak'.

He recently tasted success with his stint on the reality show 'Bigg Boss 13', where he emerged as the winner. The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's insanely popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya. (ANI)

