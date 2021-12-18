Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 (ANI): Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who recently tied the knot with actor Katrina Kaif, is all set to get back to work and resume shooting.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, the 'Sardhar Udham' star posted a sunkissed carfie in which he can be seen donning a black hoodie, shades and a matching cap.

Also Read | Christina Aguilera Birthday: 5 Best Songs From Her Career That You Will Always Find In Our Playlist.

Vicky and Katrina, fondly called VicKat by fans, returned to Mumbai on Tuesday after enjoying a romantic honeymoon, which reports suggest was in the Maldives. The duo had jetted off to the exotic island country after tying the knot on December 9.

The couple had married in an extremely private, intimate ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Also Read | Billie Eilish Birthday: Crazy Red Carpet Avatars of The ‘Lovely’ Singer That We Simply Can’t Forget.

They will reportedly throw a wedding reception party for the film fraternity in the upcoming days. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)