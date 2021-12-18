American singer Billie Eilish celebrates her birthday on December 18. The Grammy Award winner, Eilish often makes headlines for her unique dressing style and the way she presents herself. Of course, she isn't Lady Gaga who stands out for her eccentric attires. In fact, the comfort of her outfits is the major talking point here. She likes keeping it loose, comfortable but extremely stylish. Her oversized coats are our personal favourite and the way she pulls them off is just so cool and right! Billie Eilish Announced The Release of New Album 'Happier Than Ever' In an Instagram Post (See Pic).

The Ocean Eyes singer loves her baggy outfits. While she's an advocate of gender-fluid fashion, she definitely likes making a strong case for loud prints. While she always relies on monochrome fashion, she occasionally opts for printed outfits that are equally stylish and powerful. She doesn't fall in anyone else's league but has one of her own. Eilish certainly has a distinct fashion taste and isn't bothered about what critics have to say about her. On Billie Eilish's birthday, here's reminiscing some of her best red carpet attempts. Saturday Night Live: Billie Eilish To Host the Upcoming SNL Episode, Shares a Fun Teaser of the Same (Watch Video).

The Green That We Love!

Billie Eilish (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While She's Crazy, Her Outings are Crazier

When She's No Mood For Prints

The Art We Want on the Red Carpet

Not Without Her Matching Mask!

Yo Yo! Make Way For Billie Eilish

Keeping it Monochrome But Layered!

Billie Eilish also made headlines when she sang and composed for Daniel Craig's No Time To Die. The song was also titled the same and she received tons of praises for her vocals and composition. While she continues to woo our hearts with her amazing singing skills, she also keeps blowing our minds with her sartorial picks. Here's raising a toast to her unique self.

Happy Birthday, Billie Eilish!

