Christina Aguilera celebrates her birthday on December 18. The singer who's often credited for reviving the teen pop in the late 1990s has many chartbuster songs registered under her name. From catchy dance tracks to soothing melodies, Christina can definitely sing all of them and loves to present a variety of musical genres like R&B, soul, jazz, pop and even Latin pop. Aguilera has a huge fan base all over the world and her die-hard ones continue to cheer for her all day, every day. Pink Recalls Being Kissed by Christina Aguilera While Playing Spin the Bottle With the 'Fighter Singer' (Watch Video).

To celebrate Christina Aguilera's special day, we recall and reminisce some of the best pop songs from her entire musical journey. Let's have a look.

Genie in a Bottle

Written by Pam Sheyne, the song was her lead single from her first album. It was an instant hit and for all the rightful reasons. While Aguilera has sung many songs since then, this one continues to remain one of our favourites.

Beautiful

This one will instantly strike a chord with all the listeners. Christina's Beautiful is for everyone who never considered themselves good enough or who never considered themselves as beautiful. While the lyrics are extremely powerful, the video is equally brilliant.

Fighter

While Taylor Swift is known for writing songs based on her relationships, Christina too once attempted to share her personal life via her music. The Fighter was all about her tough, strained relationship with her father and it ought to find a place in Christina's best songs of all time. Christina Aguilera Says Britney Spears 'Deserves All of the Freedom Possible' Amid Her Conservatorship Battle.

Dirrty

This 2002 hit song, Dirrty was all about Christina attempting to change her previous image. It shows the singer partying and having some fun at a club with a dedication to shed her good-girl image.

Reflection

This one from Dinsey's Mulan (2020), Reflection is all about revealing your true self to the world. The song's success was eventually responsible for Aguilera's first self-titled debut album.

