Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Actor Vicky Kaushal on Monday treated his fans to a picture of him flying just like superman and topped it up with a hilarious caption.

"Ki karaa, petrol khatam hi nahi hunda! #3am," wrote Kaushal as he shared the picture flying off just opposite to his bed at midnight.

In the picture shared by the 'Raazi' actor, Kaushal is seen all dressed up in a glittery tuxedo as he flies and smilingly cherishes the wave of energy that he has at midnight.

Celebrity followers including Sonakshi Sinha liked the post that garnered more than 1 lakh likes on the photo-sharing platform.

The actor has been quite active on social media platforms and has been updating his fans on his activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, the 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' star took inspiration from the viral 2020 Challenge on Instagram and shared a collage channelling his different moods. (ANI)

