One of the most loved shows on Indian TV, Naagin is back with its fifth season. This time the supernatural fiction saga sees Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra in lead roles. The drama aired its first episode on August 9, 2020, at 8 pm IST and must say the venomous tale’s latest season looks intense and glueing. Hina plays the role of the most powerful shape-shifting serpent ever. Naagin 5 is basically a story based on love and hatred wherein reports are that Hina's reincarnated version will be played by Surbhi Chandna. Indeed, the show’s first episode looked promising and how. Naagin 5: Hina Khan Shares Stills Of Her Bewitching Look in Ekta Kapoor's Show (View Pics).

As soon as Naagin 5 aired on Colors TV, fans of the fantasy drama were all over the Internet creating buzz about the same. Netizens got wowed by Hina’s glamorous avatar and also were the happiest after seeing her in the frame after a little gap. All in all, now every Saturday and Sunday fans exactly know what to binge-watch. Check out some fans reaction to the premiere episode of Naagin 5 here. Naagin 5 Gets It Launch Date and Time, Here's When And Where You Can Watch Hina Khan's Supernatural Thriller (Watch Teaser).

And The Queen Is Here Look At Those Eyes Got Goosebumps What A Fabulous Entry Of Sarvasreshtha Naagin And From There #Naagin5 Begins #HinaLaunchesNaagin5 @eyehinakhan @ektarkapoor#HinaKhan pic.twitter.com/1wFQL0ZknK — รugคหdнค✨ (@Itz_Khushi) August 9, 2020

WOW! what a superb start & what a powerful act #HinaKhan Loved to watched U @eyehinakhan today on #Naagin5 🐍 Specially Ur intro looks killer on screen🔥Looking forward to watch U on #Naagin5WithHinaKhan #HinaLaunchesNaagin5 @ColorsTV pic.twitter.com/89aXeSs9CG — 🌠Shiv Dutta 🌠 (@imshiva17) August 9, 2020

Well, I m from a different country but i am her fan. she is my only favorite now. Her passion & braveness drive me crazy. I am you fan for you boldness & braveness. A girl should be brave like you. No matter what shine like dazzle #HinaKhan #HinaLaunchesNaagin5 — nahar (@naharborna0) August 9, 2020

Dekhna na bhuley bilkul sabse saktishali naagin ... Ekta kapoor ne naagin me phd ker li.😐#Naagin5 https://t.co/bcCWfK7gnI — Rajput Janhvi (@fierce_singh) August 9, 2020

The above tweets are proof that fans want to see more of Hina Khan. Meanwhile, the first episode of the supernatural show also saw a little glimpse of the villain Dheeraj Dhoopar (Cheel Aakesh).

Earlier, in a conversation with IANS, Hina had talked about her experience working for the show. “Honestly, I felt like a baby again. Although I have experience of a good 11 years now, I felt like a baby because ‘Naagin’ is not like a normal family drama soap. It is a very technical show. You really have to imagine stuff. In most parts, we shoot against green screens. So, for me, it has been a different experience and I really loved it. I am glad that I am exploring this,” she had said. Stay tuned!

