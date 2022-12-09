Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI): Actor Vijay Deverakonda, on Friday, shared a picture of himself in a rugged look.

In the image, he is seen sporting a beard as he poses against the sun.

This new avatar of Vijay left his fans wondering if it's the new look is for his next film.

"Is this look from a new film?" a social media user commented.

"Oh My God! You look so good in this rugged avatar," another one commented.

Vijay's last release Liger, which was aggressively promoted as a pan-India project, bombed at the box-office, earning less than Rs 100 crore. The film marked Vijay's Bollywood debut. He will be seen in the upcoming romantic drama Khushi, alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film is supposed to release in 2023.

Vijay is all set to team up with Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri for a new project. However, an official announcement regarding the same is yet to be made. (ANI)

