Los Angeles [US], June 2 (ANI): 'King of the Hill' voice actor Jonathan Joss has passed away.

According to San Antonio police, Joss died in a shooting on Saturday, Variety reported. He was 59.

San Antonio officers were dispatched to a shooting in progress at a home on Sunday night around 7 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they "found Joss near the road after he was shot multiple times."

The officers attempted life-saving measures until medics arrived, but Joss was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooter fled in a vehicle but was detained by officers a block away and booked for murder.

Joss voiced John Redcorn from Season 2 through Season 13 of "King of the Hill" and already recorded lines for the upcoming revival of the popular animated series. He took over the role from original actor Victor Aaron after he died in 1996 in a car accident, as per Variety.

Joss' work projects also include "Parks and Recreation", "Tulsa King," "Ray Donovan," "True Grit," "The Magnificent Seven" and more. (ANI)

