Washington [US], October 10 (ANI): Seems like fans who wanted Ricky Gervais to host the 2023 Golden Globes will be left disappointed as the British comedian-actor has expressed his lack of interest in returning to emcee the award show.

According to Deadline, after a video of 'The Office' creator hosting the Hollywood ceremony in 2020 was shared, a Twitter user asked to retweet the clip "if you wish [Gervais] would host the Golden Globes again in 2023."

Gervais retweeted the post, writing "F*** that," adding a laughing emoji. His comment comes after the event will return to TV in 2023 after the 2022 ceremony was reduced to a press release following backlash for their lack of diversity.

Meanwhile, in a 2021 interview, Gervais talked about his approach to hosting these types of events and knowing who his audience is.

He told a news outlet, "Do I pander to the 200 billionaires in the room or the 200 million people at home sitting in their [underwear] drinking beer who aren't winning awards, who aren't billionaires?" reported Deadline.

Gervais added, "It's a no-brainer for a comedian. I'm a jester. I play to the other peasants in the mud. I wasn't going in terrible. Think of the things I could have said... Think of the f***ing terrible things I could have joked about. It's off the charts -- It's. Off. The. Charts -- the terrible things I could say."

As per Deadline, the 2023 Golden Globes nominations will be announced on December 12 and the award show will take place on January 10. (ANI)

