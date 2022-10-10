Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be seen taking the hotseat along with his son and Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, while veteran actress Jaya Bachchan is seen hosting the Big B's birthday special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. As Big B is turning 80 on October 11, the makers of his iconic show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14' have planned a birthday special episode which will be attended by Abhishek and Jaya. Amitabh Bachchan: Each Hour on the Sets of KBC Has Been a Huge Revelation.

Now, in the latest promo of 'KBC 14', Jaya is seen asking the 'Shahenshah' star an interesting question which makes him speechless. She asks him "what would you do if you were stuck with me on the island?" Abhishek tells his father that either you can take a lifeboat or can run away. Hearing this Big B starts laughing and asks for options from Jaya to which she says, "there are no options" and listening to this, the megastar looks puzzled and starts thinking. KBC 14: Kavita Chawla, A Homemaker From Kolhapur, Is the First Crorepati of the Season.

In an earlier promo, it was shown that during the conversation Jaya says something which leaves the host teary-eyed and he was seen wiping his tears with a tissue paper. Well, the show starts with the host asking questions to the contestants and was surprised with the sound of hooter. He said, "bahot jaldi khatam kar diya khel ko" (ended the game too soon), and then his line from his popular song 'Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein Khyaal Aata Hai' plays in the background and Abhishek enters and hugs his father.

This makes him emotional. Big B has given numerous hits including 'Zanjeer', 'Sholay', 'Deewar', 'Don', 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar' and so on. He made his distinct image on screen with his angry young man avatar. KBC 14 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

