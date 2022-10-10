Whatever the offscreen shenanigans might be, there is no denying that Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan had great onscreen chemistry, perhaps one of the best in Indian cinema. From Khoon Pasina to Mr Natwarlal to Muqaddar Ka Sikandar to Silsila, their jodi was quite the superhit in those days, but whatever transpired in their real lives, made sure that Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha never worked together as an onscreen couple again. But that has not stopped Bollywood from doing a sneak attack and bringing them in a few movies together, though you may not have realised it at the time. Rekha Birthday: Watch the Diva Beautifully Sing 'Mujhe Tum Nazar Se Giraa to Rahe Ho' in This Viral Throwback Video!

On the occasion of Rekha's birthday, we look at 9 such movies that brought Rekha and Big B 'together' and we never realised that it happened!

Om Shanti Om

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha in Om Shanti Om

Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan had both cameos in the film. Rekha appeared in the song, "Deewangi Deewangi", while Amitabh Bachchan was a part of the cameo brigade that came before the Filmfare sequence (which was shot in real).

Parineeta

In this Saif Ali Khan, Vidya Balan and Sanjay Dutt-starrer, Rekha had a special appearance in the song, "Kaisi Paheli Zindagani". Amitabh Bachchan, meanwhile, had the job of narrating the movie.

Krrish 3

Rekha in Krrish

Amitabh Bachchan served as a narrator in some portions of Hrithik Roshan's superhero movie. Rekha who had played Hrithik's mother and grandmother in

Koi Mil Gaya and Krrish respectively, appeared in the flashback scenes. Hrithik Roshan Says Krrish Franchise Exists Because of The Lord of the Rings.

Shamitabh

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha with Dhanush in Shamitabh

Amitabh Bachchan was one of the leads in the film, apart from Dhanush. Rekha played herself in a cameo, though she didn't share a single scene with Big B in the film.

Chashme Buddoor

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha had a cute and hilarious cameo in this Sai Paranjpe film.

Soorma Bhopali

Big B and Rekha Cameos in Soorma Bhopali

Again, these two actors had special appearances in this film, whose lead was Jagdeep. Dharmendra also had a cameo in the film.

Gol Maal

Both Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan had cameos in the same song, "Sapne Mein Dekha Sapna", in the Amol Palekar starrer.

Sooryavansham

Amitabh Bachchan and Soundarya in Sooryavansham

This much watched film on Amitabh Bachchan on Set Max had Rekha dub for both the late actress Soundarya and actress Jayasudha, so in a way, they were paired together in the film.

Aakhree Rasta

Poster of Aakhree Rasta

Similar to Sooryavansham, Rekha had also dubbed for Sridevi in this revenge thriller from the '80s, that had Amitabh Bachchan in a double role.

