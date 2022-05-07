Washington [US], May 7(ANI): In the wake of his slap incident at Oscars 2022, Apple has decided to postpone the release date of Will Smith's film 'Emancipation'.

As per Variety, the streaming giant is planning to delay the film's release to sometime in 2023.

While Apple has not shared an official date, one source familiar with the situation said, "it's the unspoken truth" that the action-drama will not hit the platform in 2022.

Emancipation, sees Smith portraying a runaway slave named Peter, which is based on a true story from an 1863 photo titled The Scourged Back.

For the unversed, while presenting the best documentary feature award at the 2022 Oscars, Chris Rock made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

Rock said he couldn't wait to see Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia areata, star in 'G.I. Jane 2' which led Smith to go up on stage and slap Rock. Smith returned to his seat and shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your fu**ing mouth!"

A few minutes after the incident, Smith was announced Best Actor at the 94th Academy Awards. While accepting his first-ever Oscar for best actor (leading role) in 'King Richard', Smith apologized to the Academy and fellow nominees but did not mention Rock.

However, after receiving backlash for his disorderly behaviour, Smith issued an apology to Chris Rock and the Academy on his social media handle.

On March 29, there was a short virtual meeting between Smith, Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson, initiated by Smith. And then after a few days, Academy banned Smith from Oscars for 10 years. (ANI)

