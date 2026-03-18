Actor Timothée Chalamet is facing a wave of digital scrutiny this week after a childhood video of him performing ballet resurfaced on social media. The clip’s emergence follows a period of intense backlash for the Marty Supreme star, who recently suggested that ballet and opera are "outdated" art forms that "no one cares about anymore." The irony of the footage has sparked a wide-ranging debate among fans and performing arts professionals regarding the actor's past training and his current stance on the industry. Oscars 2026 Timothee Chalamet Controversy: Kevin O'Leary Defends ‘Marty Supreme’ Co-Star Amid ‘Ballet-Opera’ Backlash.

Timothee Chalamet’s Childhood Ballet Video Goes Viral

The video, which began circulating on social media platforms on Monday, shows a young Chalamet performing a series of disciplined ballet movements during a recital. While the actor has long been known for his "Lil Timmy Tim" hip-hop persona from his high school days at LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, this footage highlights a more formal foundation in classical dance.

The Library of Performing Arts Shares Timothee Chalamet’s Childhood Ballet Video – Watch

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Fans have been quick to point out the contrast between his childhood dedication to the craft and his recent dismissive remarks. "It’s hard to reconcile the kid in these slippers with the man claiming the art form is dead," wrote one commentator on TikTok. The video has since garnered millions of views, serving as a silent rebuttal to the actor's controversial commentary.

Timothee Chalamet's No one cares' Remark that Sparked Backlash

The controversy began earlier this month during a Variety "Actors on Actors" conversation with Matthew McConaughey. While discussing the future of cinema and the effort required to keep movie theaters relevant, Chalamet drew a sharp comparison to classical performing arts.

"I don't want to be working in ballet or opera or things where it’s like, 'Hey, keep this thing alive, even though like no one cares about this anymore,'" Chalamet said during the interview.

Although he followed the statement by saying "all respect to the ballet and opera people out there," the comment was immediately met with criticism from major institutions. The English National Ballet and the Metropolitan Opera were among those who responded, with the latter posting on social media that their ticket sales and global engagement suggest the public "cares" more than the actor implies.

What Did Timothee Chalamet Say About Ballet and Opera

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The influence of Nicole Flender

The remarks have also drawn attention to Chalamet’s own family history, specifically his mother, Nicole Flender. A graduate of Yale and a former professional dancer, Flender performed with the New York City Ballet as a child and later appeared in several Broadway productions, including Fiddler on the Roof and Hello, Dolly!.

Industry insiders have expressed surprise at Chalamet's comments, given his upbringing in a household deeply rooted in the performing arts. Beyond his mother, his sister, Pauline Chalamet, is also a trained dancer, and his grandmother, Enid Flender, was a prominent Broadway performer. Doja Cat Slams Timothee Chalamet Over Controversial Remarks on Ballet and Opera (Watch Video).

Critics argue that Chalamet’s dismissal of these art forms feels like a rejection of the very disciplines that helped launch his career. At the 2026 Academy Awards this past Sunday, host Conan O'Brien even touched on the subject during his monologue, joking that security was tight due to "threats from the angry ballet community."

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2026 03:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).