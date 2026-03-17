The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is facing a wave of criticism following the 98th Academy Awards for omitting several prominent stars from its televised "In Memoriam" segment. Despite an extended runtime, the absence of Bollywood icon Dharmendra, along with actors Eric Dane and James Van Red Beek, sparked immediate backlash from fans and industry peers globally. Oscars 2026: Dharmendra, Manoj Kumar and B Saroja Devi Featured in Official ‘In Memoriam’ Digital Tribute After Broadcast Snub (Watch Video).

Rob Mills Defends Academy Selections

Addressing the controversy in an interview with Variety, Rob Mills, the executive in charge of the Oscars broadcast, defended the segment while acknowledging the emotional weight of the exclusions.

"It is hard. I think it’s the hardest thing they possibly do," Mills told Variety. "It always is hard when they are sort of villainised for this."

Mills explained that the selection process is a gruelling task handled by the Academy, noting that the sheer number of losses in the industry makes it an impossible "needle to thread."

"Yes, there’s always people who are left out," Mills added. "Unfortunately, we’re losing more and more people, and especially, we’re losing legendary people every year."

The Dharmendra Omission Outcry

The exclusion of Dharmendra was particularly noted by international viewers. The veteran actor, a pillar of Indian cinema for over six decades, passed away in late 2025. His absence from the televised montage was seen by many as a step backwards for an organisation that has recently prioritised global inclusivity.

While the broadcast featured a nearly 15-minute extended tribute including personalised honours for legends like Robert Redford and Diane Keaton, Dharmendra and others were instead relegated to a scrolling list on the Academy’s official website.

Shift Toward Digital Tributes

The Academy has increasingly relied on its digital "In Memoriam" gallery to honour the hundreds of industry professionals who pass away each year. The online supplement currently features over 300 names, providing a more comprehensive look at those who worked behind the scenes or primarily in television.

However, critics argue that the televised segment remains the "gold standard" of recognition. The decision to exclude household names like Eric Dane and James Van Der Beek, both of whom had significant film credits alongside their iconic TV roles, has reignited the debate over how the Academy defines a "film professional."

Despite the criticism, Mills praised the overall production of the 2026 tribute, telling Variety, "I do think what they did last night might have been the best In Memoriam in the history of the Oscars." Hema Malini Reacts to Dharmendra’s Absence From Oscars 2026 In Memoriam Segment, Calls It a ‘Shame’.

The Academy is expected to review its protocols for the segment as part of its standard post-ceremony "post-mortem." This review will likely address not only the selection criteria for the montage but also how to better balance live performances with the primary goal of honouring the deceased.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2026 02:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).