New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): As the 'Dhadak' girl of Bollywood, actor Janhvi Kapoor ringed in her 24th birthday on Saturday, she received a plethora of warm wishes from the film industry on the occasion.

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram story and shared a picture with the birthday girl. The picture features both of them posing on a ramp for a fashion show.

Alongside the picture, he wrote, "Happy birthday @janhvikapoor! Wish you a year full of happiness and success. All the best for 'Roohi'!!!"

Her sister Khushi Kapoor took to Instagram and posted an adorable birthday wish for Janhvi. The first picture being a collage of three snaps that showcases their sister bond, whereas the second post is a video clip in which toddler Janhvi is seen channeling her inner diva by grooving on some song.

Alongside the video, she wrote, "Happy birthday to my everything. I love you always."

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra who is one of the closest friends of Janhvi also extended his birthday wish for the star by an adorable post on Instagram. Manish posted a close-up picture of the star which showcases her look from 'Panghat' song of Janhvi's upcoming movie 'Roohi'.

With the beautiful picture, he wrote, "Dearest @janhvikapoor happy birthday .. lots and lots of love and stay this gorgeous always .. love this pic #janvikapoor #love".

Not only this, but he also posted a selfie featuring him with Janhvi and her sister Khushi Kapoor on Instagram story and wished her a happy birthday using shining heart emoticons.

Her 'Roohi' co-star, Rajkummar Rao also shared a witty video on Instagram story to wish her on a special day. Starting the clip with one of his famous dialogues from the film, he is seen saying "Phul hai gobhi ka, sabzi mat samajhna.. birthday hai apka ache se manana.. Roohi ji happy birthday. Apka birthday hai khul ke manaana, kishto me nahi.Or haan kahi jaana mat, surprise hai apke liye!"

And the surprise, Rao mentioned came out to be the customized filter for their upcoming comedy thriller movie 'Roohi'. Rao posed a picture in the third story that featured him with the filter on his face.

Earlier in the day, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, filmmaker Anand L Rai star kid Shanaya Kapoor also celebrated Janhvi's birthday by posting pictures on social media.

Janhvi Kapoor also shared a glimpse of her birthday cake from the sets of her upcoming movie 'Good Luck Jerry'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in 'Roohi', which is set to hit the big screens on March 11 this year. It also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead roles.

The upcoming horror-comedy will become the first film to arrive in theatres after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with COVID-19 safety protocols put in place.

The film is based on the lines of the 2018 hit film 'Stree', which featured Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. (ANI)

