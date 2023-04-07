Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): Actor Yami Gautam who is basking in the success and overwhelmed with the response received from the audience on her recent release 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' on Friday seek blessings of Goddess Durga and Lord Shiva with her husband-filmmaker Aditya Dhar.

Taking to Instagram, Yami shared pictures of herself along with her husband praying to lord shiva and Maa Durga.

Also Read | Patang: Marathi Writer Milind Bokil's Short Story Gets a Screen Adaptation.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Every ounce of Success and Love I have been receiving is all because of my beloved Maa Durga and Lord Shiva.I truly feel blessed! Love, Gratitude and Thanks to all!"

In the pictures, Yami and Aditya are dressed in traditional attire and can be seen performing puja.

Also Read | DNA: Raai Laxmi Gets Candid About Her De-Glam Role in TS Suresh Babu's Upcoming Malayalam Film.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CquZ1nHPKKB/

Released on Netflix, 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' is helmed by Ajay Singh. The film revolves around a flight attendant (Yami) and her boyfriend (Sunny Kaushal), who chalk out a plan to steal a stash of diamonds to pay off an outstanding debt. However, things take a drastic turn when they realise that the plane they are on is hijacked.

On receiving an overwhelming response, Yami said, "The response to Chor Nikalke Bhaga and my character has been gratifying and humbling to say the least. So many of my friends and family who are residing out of India, have also texted and said such sweet things about the film. And most importantly, the way the audiences and my fans are showering so much love to Neha and the film.. it feels surreal, my phone has literally not stopped buzzing since the release."

She added, "I am trying to read as many messages and reactions as possible, on social media that people are putting for the film and I feel really happy and motivated reading such good words being written with Chor too, after Lost. and that not only could I manage to surprise them in these roles but also give justice to the faith they have put in me."

Yami said love and appreciation from the audience always motivate her to do good work.

"It is extremely satisfying to see your audience stand by your choices, and I hope to keep that going. I feel there is a certain responsibility out on me, because of a certain level of expectations that comes from the audience when it comes to my choice of films and my work, and the thought will always make me happy and motivate me to keep getting better at my work," she said further.

In the upcoming months, Yami will be seen in 'Dhoom Dhaam' alongside Prateek Gandhi, and 'OMG 2' opposite Akshay Kumar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)