Los Angeles, Jul 3 (PTI) Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt's advice to younger actors is not to succumb to industry pressures compelling them to take on superhero roles or be a part of the franchises.

Pitt, whose latest film "F1" released last month, said he likes to see what the new generation is coming up with.

"I like watching what the new generation is coming in with,” Pitt said. “I like to see what they are up against and the way they negotiate and work their way through it. They enjoy it more. We were more uptight and it had to be about acting… like, you didn't sell out, you didn't sell out. But now it's like we can be artists in many different arenas, so let's do it and let's enjoy it," he said on the “New Heights” podcast.

"But they also get caught up in you ‘have to have a franchise' or ‘have to have a superhero.' But I keep saying, ‘Don't! Don't! They'll die," he added.

The 61-year-old actor has avoided starring in superhero films and has only one franchise to his credit, the "Ocean's" trilogy.

"F1" from Joseph Kosinski released on June 27. The movie revolves around a once-promising racer, Sonny Hayes (Pitt), whose former teammate, Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), ropes in him as a last-ditch effort to reverse the ailing fortunes of his F1 team. The team also has a successful rookie, Joshua Pierce (Damson Idris).

It also stars Kerry Condon.

