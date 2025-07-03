The much-anticipated first look of Nitesh Tiwari's mythological film Ramayana was finally unveiled on Thursday (July 3). The upcoming movie, bankrolled by Namit Malhotra, features a star-studded cast including Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Ravi Dubey as Laxman, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The three-minute teaser, which was unveiled at a grand event in Mumbai, has now been shared online and is receiving immense love from fans. In May 2025, it was reported that actress Kajal Aggarwal (Singham) would also be part of Ramayana, portraying Mandodari in the film. After the teaser release, the actress shared a few posts on her social media, seemingly confirming her casting. ‘Ramayana’: Kajal Aggarwal To Play Mandodari Opposite Yash's Ravana in Part 1 of Ranbir Kapoor and Nitesh Tiwari’s Mythological Film Franchise? Here’s What We Know.

Kajal Aggarwal Confirms Her Casting As Mandodari in ‘Ramayana’?

As soon as the first glimpse and poster of Ramayana was shared online, Kajal Aggarwal who is rumoured to play Mandodari in the mythological film took to her Instagram Stories to give a shoutout to the film. She shared the official poster of Ramayana with a heart emoji. However, what caught our attention was the second story she posted. In it, the actress shared a photo of herself holding the book Mandodari by Koral Dasgupta, hinting at her involvement in the film. Kajal Aggarwal's son, Neil, was also visible in the picture.

Kajal Aggarwal Shows Support to ‘Ramayana’

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

The film's cast has largely remained tight-lipped about their roles, but Kajal Aggarwal's post has seemingly confirmed speculation about her playing Mandodari. In the epic, Mandodari is one of Ravana’s wives. When he kidnapped Sita and brought her to Lanka, Mandodari opposed his actions and urged the Lankadhipati to let Sita go, but he refused to listen. ‘Ramayana’ FIRST Glimpse Reactions: Netizens Blown by the Visual Artistry in Nitesh Tiwari, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s Mythological Film, Say ‘This Is How You Present a Magnum Opus’ (Watch Video).

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is being made on a staggering budget of INR 835 crore, making it the most expensive Indian film to date. The movie will be released in two parts, with the first part slated for a Diwali 2026 release and the second part for Diwali 2027.

