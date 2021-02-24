Los Angeles, Feb 24 (PTI) "Guardians of the Galaxy" star Zoe Saldana will be playing the lead role in the movie "The Bluff".

According to Deadline, streamer Netflix recently bagged the project in a hotly contested auction.

Filmmaker Frank E Flowers, who worked with Saldana for 2004 movie "Haven", will direct the film from his own script.

Set in the Cayman Islands in the 1800s, "The Bluff" will feature Saldana as Ercell, a Caribbean woman whose secret past is revealed when her island is invaded by vicious buccaneers.

Anthony and Joe Russo are producing the title, along with Mike Larocca and Angela Russo-Otstot for their banner AGBO, and Mariel and Cisely Saldana for Cinestar.

Saldana will next star in filmmaker James Cameron's "Avatar 2", which is the sequel to her 2009 blockbuster "Avatar".

She is currently filming for director David O Russell's next, alongside a cast that includes Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Anya-Taylor Joy, Rami Malek, John David Washington and Robert De Niro.

