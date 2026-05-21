Farm Loan Waiver To Be Announced by June 30, Farmers Eligible for Next Cycle: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai, May 21: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the state government will announce a farm loan waiver by June 30 and assured that farmers benefiting from the scheme would also remain eligible for the next crop loan cycle. Addressing a press conference, Fadnavis said the upcoming MLC elections would not become an obstacle in implementing the loan waiver scheme. "We are announcing the farm loan waiver by 30th June. They will be eligible for the next cycle," Fadnavis said.

"MLC elections cannot be an obstacle for farm loan waiver, as the decision was announced before the elections were declared. Also, the voters are representatives of local bodies, and it will not affect farmers. Still, we will seek permission from the Election Commission if required," he added. The Chief Minister also expressed concern over the possible impact of El Nino conditions on the upcoming kharif season in Maharashtra and said the government has initiated preparations to mitigate its effects. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs State Cyber Cell To Contact Wikipedia Over ‘Objectionable’ Content Against Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

"El Nino is the biggest challenge for the kharif season in the state this year. We are focusing on planning to mitigate the situation," he said. According to Fadnavis, rainfall is expected to remain below normal this year, prompting the government to accelerate water conservation measures across the state. "Rain is expected to be in a depleting pattern and low this year. We have been ordered to complete Jalyukta Shivar works rapidly this year. Every district has been equipped to deal with the El Nino effect," he said, appealing to citizens for optimum use of water to support the agricultural cycle.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dr Pravin Kumar, Meteorologist at the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Nagpur, warned of severe heatwave conditions across Vidarbha over the next several days. "At 47.1°C, Wardha recorded the highest temperature in the Vidarbha region today. Nagpur crossed 46°C, the highest this season. The situation will persist for the next 5-7 days," he said. He further stated that red alerts had been issued for Akola, Amravati and Wardha districts, where temperatures could touch 47 degrees Celsius, while orange alerts were issued for Chandrapur, Nagpur and Yavatmal, where temperatures are likely to hover around 46 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis also addressed concerns regarding panic buying of fuel in parts of the state and assured that adequate stock was available. "We have enough stock of fuel right now. But the demand for the fuel has increased drastically. It is creating a panic situation. We will monitor and investigate who is hoarding fuel and act accordingly," he said. The Chief Minister also spoke about the violence reported during the anti-encroachment drive near Bandra railway station in Mumbai. Maharashtra Cyber Issues Notice to X Over Satirical Post on CM Devendra Fadnavis’ Davos Visit, Seeks Removal of Objectionable Content.

"Some miscreants pelted stones on the police force while the demolition drive was underway. The police have gained total control over the situation. Police have also arrested those who were responsible for inciting violence," Fadnavis said. Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested 16 individuals for allegedly pelting stones at security personnel during the Western Railway-led anti-encroachment drive in Bandra East on Wednesday. Five police personnel sustained severe injuries during the clashes.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)