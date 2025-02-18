Thane, February 18: Amid the ongoing controversy over "objectionable" content against Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj on Wikipedia, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday directed the cyber cell in the state to contact the open-source platform to remove the content. "I have informed the IG (Inspector-General of Police) Cyber about the objectionable writing on Wikipedia. They have (been) ordered to contact Wikipedia and take action...It is not operated from India," Fadnavis told reporters.

Noting that Wikipedia doesn't operate from India, Fadnavis suggested that a set of rules must be in place to avoid distortion of historical facts. "They have their own rules...We will give suggestions like this - instead of distorting historical things, create a rule...Freedom of expression is not unlimited. It cannot encroach on the freedom of others," the Maharashtra CM said. ‘Love Jihad’ Law in Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis-Led Govt Forms 7-Member Panel To Look Into ‘Forced Conversions’.

Speaking on the actions of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), Fadnavis said that police have been told to take action against developers who constructed buildings that have been declared illegal since they were built on government land. "I am holding a meeting regarding Kalyan Dombivli. We will also go to the Supreme Court regarding how to save the needy. Ravindra Chavan has brought the incident to my attention. The police have been told to take action against the builder. The question is how to regularise the genuine buyers. Some buildings have been built on government land," Fadnavis added.

Speaking on the water supply issue in Thane's Badlapur, the Maharashtra CM said, "I promise you that funds of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will get to Badlapur as soon as possible. I will solve the water supply issue." He said dams were being constructed on the Ulhas River to resolve the flooding issue in Badlapur during monsoon season. Maharashtra Voter Turnout Discrepancies: Devendra Fadnavis Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Allegations About Irregularities in Assembly Elections.

Earlier, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Monday attended the International Temples Convention and Expo event in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati and spoke about his experience, stating that many temple committees from India participated in the event and discussed how modern technology and ancient Sanskriti can be connected.