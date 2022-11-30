Doha, Nov 30: Gareth Southgate expressed his satisfaction and looked ahead to a World Cup last 16 tie against Senegal after his England side beat Wales 3-0 to ensure they finished top of Group B. England controlled the first half but created few chances, before Rashford's free kick put them ahead in the 50th minute. Phil Foden added a second just 98 seconds later, and Rashford rounded off a good night when he made it 3-0 with what was also England's 100th goal in World Cup finals, reports Xinhua.Not Just FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar is Busy Hosting Beauty Contest for Camels As Well

"I thought in the first half we controlled the game but didn't create enough chances," he admitted

"We wanted more thrust and threat [in the second half], to play forward quicker. Once we got the two goals, we knew [Wales'] spirit was gone, it has been a tough tournament for them," he said.

The England coach also had praise for Rashford, whose place in the World Cup squad had been in doubt after struggling last season with Manchester United.

"It's great for him, he has trained really well. He has been impressive since he came back to us, he could have had a hat-trick. That free kick is what he is capable of and it's an incredible strike," he said.

Southgate also explained his decision to swap Foden and Rashford's positions after the break.

"In moments I thought both of them were quiet in the first half, so we switched wings. They responded well, for both to get goals was great," he commented, delighted at the improvement after the break.

"Watching lots of games, the big players have stepped up. And our forwards didn't do that in the first half but in the second half they really did."

"You need goals from all areas. It is a problem for opposition if the threat is coming from other areas of the pitch. It is competition for places and people have to deliver," he concluded.

