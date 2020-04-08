Fifteen More Test COVID-19 Positive in Rajasthan, Total Cases 363

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 8 (ANI): Fifteen more COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the state on Wednesday, according to the Health Department.With this, the tally of positive COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan climbed to 363. Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that 5 crore people out of approximately 7.5 crore of the states population have been screened for COVID-19."We have screened 5 crore people out of around 7.50 crore population. 15,000 tests have been done in different districts. Rs 25 crore incentive is planned for doctors and health workers," he said With an increase of 773 cases in the last 24 hours, India's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 5,194 cases on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 4,643 cases are reported to be active cases, while 401 people have recovered/discharged. (ANI)

