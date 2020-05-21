First Flight from London to Reach Jaipur Tomorrow with Expats

Jaipur, May 21 (PTI) The first flight carrying expatriates from Rajasthan will arrive at the Jaipur airport from London on Friday, officials said.

All the arriving passengers will have to undergo a mandatory 14-day institutional quarantine, Additional Chief Secretary Subodh Agarwal said on Thursday.

He urged the relatives of the incoming passengers not to visit the airport and quarantine facilities to meet them.

Agarwal took stock of the arrangements made at the Jaipur airport before the arrival of flight.

He asked officials to follow all protocols including thermal scanning, social distancing, medical check-up, custom clearance and sanitisation of luggage.

He informed that 100 percent compliance of the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs will be ensured during the quarantine.

Agarwal said that it will be necessary to download the Aarogya Setu and RajCovidInfo when the passengers reach the Jaipur airport. Directives have been issued to the hotel management to display guidelines prominently.

