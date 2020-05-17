Flight Bookings to Resume After Centre's Directions: Air India

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): Air India on Sunday issued a clarification regarding news on the resumption of domestic flights by the national carrier, saying that the flight bookings will resume after "receipt of directions" from the government."Air India flight bookings are currently closed and will resume after receipt of directions from Government of India," Air India said.The national carrier said that there is an internal Air India email circulating on WhatsApp. "The contents of this email have been misunderstood and are being misrepresented in various media reports. Commencement of Commercial Domestic/International flights is not in the purview of Air India," it further said.Passengers are requested to follow the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Air India Twitter handles and respective websites for official announcement regarding the resumption of flight operations.The ongoing nationwide lockdown, which was imposed to contain coronavirus, is scheduled to end today.Indian Railways had partially resumed passenger train services from May 12. (ANI)

