Shimla, May 20 (PTI) Former BJP MLA in Himachal Pradesh Rakesh Verma died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday, a senior doctor said.

He was brought dead at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) at 7.30 pm today here, IGMC senior medical superintendent Dr Janak Raj said.

Verma used to represent Theog assembly segment. More details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)