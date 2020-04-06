Get Tested, Aurangabad Officials Tell Tablighi Jamaat Members

Aurangabad, Apr 6 (PTI) The Tablighi Jamaat members who attended the outfit's event in Nizamuddin in Delhi last month must get themselves tested for coronavirus, Aurangabad Collector Uday Choudhari said on Monday.

The event, which had more than 9,000 participants, including from several foreign countries, is now being seen as a prime catalyst of the virus spread across states as many attendees have tested positive.

He said action would be taken against those who do not follow this directive.

Aurangabad as on Monday has 11 COVID-19 patients. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)