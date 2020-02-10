Global Coronavirus Toll Mounts to 904

World. (File Image)

Hubei [China], Feb 10 (ANI): The death toll in the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China and other parts of the world has reached 904, CNN reported citing Chinese authorities on Monday.The number of infected people globally has now hit the 40,000 mark.According to the country's health officials, the number of people, who died from coronavirus in the Hubei Province, has risen to 871."As of 24:00 on February 9, Hubei Province reported a total of 29,631 cases of new coronavirus pneumonia, including 16,902 cases in Wuhan. 22,160 patients are still being treated in hospitals. 73,127 people remain under medical observation," read the statement from the Chinese Regional Health Committee.The novel coronavirus was first detected in China's Wuhan city in late December and has since spread to more than 25 countries.On Sunday, the new coronavirus even surpassed the fatalities caused by the SARS epidemic in 2003.The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared a global health emergency in the wake of the outbreak.Meanwhile, WHO's international expert mission led by Dr Bruce Aylward embarked for China. (ANI)

