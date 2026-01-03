Mumbai, January 3: A court in China has sentenced a mother to three years in prison for negligent homicide after a ritualistic "exorcism" led to the accidental death of her daughter. The woman, identified by the surname Pan, reportedly attempted to treat her daughter’s deteriorating mental health through exorcism practices rather than seeking conventional medical intervention.

The incident, which took place in a village in southern China, has drawn national attention to the persistent influence of dangerous superstitions in rural areas. While the mother claimed her actions were motivated by a desire to "save" her child from spiritual possession, the court ruled that her extreme physical restraint of the victim directly caused the fatal outcome. China Shocker: Woman Fakes Pregnancy, Smuggles Computer Chips and Smartphones Inside Fake Baby Bump in Zhuhai; Arrested.

According to court documents, Pan’s daughter had been exhibiting symptoms of severe mental distress, which the mother interpreted as a sign of being possessed by "evil spirits." On the day of the tragedy, Pan enlisted the help of several other villagers to perform a ritual intended to drive out the perceived entities.

During the procedure, Pan reportedly used her body weight to pin her daughter down, pressing heavily on the young woman’s chest for an extended period. Despite the daughter’s visible struggle and eventual loss of consciousness, the ritual continued. Emergency services were only called after it became clear the victim had stopped breathing. Medical examiners later determined the cause of death to be mechanical asphyxia. China Shocker: Dalian Polytechnic University Expels Student for Having Casual Sex With Ukrainian Man and 'Hurting National Dignity', School Slammed for Excessive Punishment.

The local People’s Court found Pan guilty of negligent homicide. While the crime typically carries a harsher penalty, the judge granted a relatively lenient three-year sentence, citing Pan’s lack of criminal intent and her obvious remorse. The court noted that the mother truly believed she was helping her daughter, though her methods were described as "grossly negligent and scientifically illiterate."

The other individuals involved in the ritual received suspended sentences or lesser penalties, as the court determined they were acting under Pan’s direction and did not initiate the physical violence that led to the death.

