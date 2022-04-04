Fans of Lata Mangeshkar are disappointed after the melody queen was not included in the 'In Memoriam' section of the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.The absence of the legendary Indian playback singer from the 2022 Grammys ceremony, held on early Monday morning in Las Vegas, comes a week after the Academy Awards left out Mangeshkar from its homage segment as well. Oscars 2022: Legends Lata Mangeshkar, Dilip Kumar Left Out of ‘In Memoriam’ Segment at 94th Academy Awards.

Mangeshkar, the voice of generations of Indians, died on January 6 due to multiple organ failure. She was 92. The fans took to Twitter to criticise the Recording Academy, the institution that conducts Hollywood's biggest musical awards night, for omitting Mangeshkar's name. Calling out the Grammys for honouring only American music, a user said the event felt "futile and insignificant".

"A little unrelated, but when they were paying tributes to artists who passed away this year and there was no mention of Lata Mangeshkar- India's most loved singer, it all felt so futile and insignificant. These shows have no regard for 'global' music- only American." Another wrote: "So both the Oscars and the Grammys failed to honor the late great Lata Mangeshkar in their respective memoriam segments? That's a shame. #GrammyAwards #Oscars" A tweeple said not just Mangeshkar, the Grammys also left out veteran music composer Bappi Lahiri (69). Lahiri died of obstructive sleep apnea on January 15, days after Mangeshkar's demise.

"#GRAMMYs didn't pay tribute to the greatest singer of Indian history: #LataMangeshkar or #bappilahiri."The 'In Memoriam' segment of the Grammys paid tributes to legendary drummer of Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins, Hollywood acting greats Sidney Poitier and Betty White, singer-actors Meat Loaf, Vicente Fernandez, jazz composer Chick Corea, among many others. GRAMMYs 2022: Lady Gaga Gives Glamorous Jazz Performance in Songs From Her Album ‘Love for Sale’ After Paying Tribute to Tony Bennett (Watch Videos).

Neither the #Oscars and nor the #Grammys had an image of #LataMangeshkar in their ‘In Memoriam’ section! Sad! — Rohit Khilnani (@rohitkhilnani) April 4, 2022

In #Oscars #DilipKumar Sir & #LataMangeshkar ji... both were omitted to pay tributes by @TheAcademy Now in the #GRAMMYs too has failed to pay tribute to #Lata ji #GrammyAwards ...you simply cant ignore these legends & icons of Indian Entertainment @RecordingAcad — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) April 4, 2022

Telling me one of the world’s BIGGEST music icon #LataMangeshkar died this year and couldn’t get mention in the Grammy “in memoriam”? Truly a rubbish show indeed. — Jassodra from Trinidad (@JLorna1813) April 4, 2022

Seriously?? @RecordingAcad couldn’t even honor the living legend #LataMangeshkar at the #GRAMMYs on @CBS what a shame !! — Vik Da Mon (@vikdmon) April 4, 2022

According to ETOnline, while the show reportedly began with a list of hundreds of names to possibly include, the length of the segment required them to pare down the final list of those to be included. A much more comprehensive list is featured on the GRAMMYs website, which also does not mention Mangeshkar or Lahiri. Last week, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organises the Academy Awards, had also left out cinema icon Dilip Kumar from its 'In Memoriam' list.

However, at its 2022 edition the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) featured Mangeshkar in the 'In Memoriam' segment and described the music icon as "an Indian playback singer, who recorded an estimated 25,000 songs for more than 1,000 Hindi films over a career spanning 70 years".

