The 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) paid a poignant tribute to late Indian legend Dharmendra during its annual "In Memoriam" segment on Sunday. The veteran actor, widely celebrated as the "He-Man of Indian Cinema," was the sole Indian personality featured in the montage at London’s Royal Festival Hall, marking a significant moment of global recognition for his six-decade career.

Dharmendra Honoured in Tribute With Hollywood Legends

The tribute unfolded as singer-songwriter Jessie Ware performed a soulful rendition of "The Way We Were." Dharmendra’s image appeared on the screen alongside international cinema greats such as Brigitte Bardot and Udo Kier, as well as Hollywood stalwarts Robert Redford and Diane Keaton.

Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89. His inclusion in the 2026 ceremony follows a final year marked by significant milestones. His last onscreen appearance was in the period war drama Ikkis, released shortly before his death. Furthermore, the industry celebrated his 90th birth anniversary posthumously on December 12, 2025, with the 4K restoration theatrical release of Sholay: The Final Cut. The BAFTA tribute underscores the enduring international appeal of his work, which spanned over 300 films and defined the "masala" genre for generations.

Dharmendra joins an elite group of Indian cinematic figures who have been recognised by the British Academy over the years. This tradition highlights the increasing crossover influence of Indian storytelling in the West:

2021: The Academy honored both Irrfan Khan, a frequent collaborator in international cinema, and the veteran romantic star Rishi Kapoor.

2022: The "Nightingale of India," Lata Mangeshkar, was featured for her monumental contribution to film music and her historic 1974 performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Previous Years: The Academy has also paid respects to the legendary Dilip Kumar, acknowledging his role in laying the foundations of modern Indian acting.

While Dharmendra’s tribute was met with praise, the segment also sparked debate among film enthusiasts. Some fans pointed out the omission of other Indian veterans who passed away recently, including Manoj Kumar, Satish Shah and Asrani, noting the challenges of condensing a year of global losses into a short broadcast.

Despite these omissions, Indian cinema saw a competitive victory during the 2026 ceremony. The Manipuri film Boong, directed by Lakshmipriya Devi and produced by Excel Entertainment, won the award for Best Children’s & Family Film, further cementing India’s creative presence on the world stage. The inclusion of Indian stars in the BAFTA "In Memoriam" segment serves as a reminder that the influence of Bollywood and regional Indian cinema extends far beyond domestic borders. By recognising actors who shaped the art form, the British Academy reaffirms its commitment to celebrating a "borderless" cinematic history.

