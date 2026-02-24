The 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) honored the late Indian cinema legend Dharmendra during its "In Memoriam" segment on February 22, 2026. Dharmendra, who passed away in November 2025 at the age of 89, was recognized alongside international icons for his six-decade contribution to film. Following the ceremony, his wife and frequent co-star, Hema Malini, expressed her gratitude for the global recognition of the actor often referred to as the "He-Man" of Bollywood. Legendary Actor Dharmendra Dies at 89 in Mumbai Due to Age-Related Illness; Tribute to the ‘He-Man’ of Bollywood.

Hema Malini Recalls Dharmendra’s Global Fame

Speaking with Variety India, Hema Malini described the tribute as "heartening," noting that Dharmendra’s appeal stretched far beyond the borders of India. She recalled how his charm resonated with international audiences throughout their career together. “He was someone whose presence went beyond borders," she shared. "He had fans in every part of the world. My God, the way he would be mobbed in foreign countries." Malini also reflected on the unique way the couple balanced their professional and personal lives during the height of their stardom. “We didn’t travel together much, except for shootings, when we got to spend time together. We would sign lots of films together so we could spend time together,” she added.

Hema Malini Opens Up on Dharmendra Loss

Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, at his Mumbai residence following a period of age-related health complications. Three months later, Malini admitted that coming to terms with his absence remains a daily struggle. “I miss him every single minute. I keep asking myself, is he really gone? When will I meet him again?” she told the publication. While the two starred in numerous classics together, Malini highlighted Sholay and Chupke Chupke as her personal favourites, citing the "good times" they shared on set. Despite their long history, she revealed she still has much of his filmography to explore. “I haven’t seen all his films. I am going to watch them one by one as soon as I get some time,” she said. BAFTA 2026 Pays Tribute to Dharmendra: Bollywood Legend With Irrfan Khan and Dilip Kumar in ‘In Memoriam’ Hall of Fame (Watch Video)

India Shines at BAFTAs 2026

The 2026 BAFTAs marked a significant moment for Indian representation. In addition to the tribute to Dharmendra, actress Alia Bhatt served as a presenter, and the Manipuri-language film Boong secured the award for Best Children’s and Family Film. Dharmendra’s inclusion in the "In Memoriam" segment places him among a select group of Indian legends, including Irrfan Khan and Lata Mangeshkar, previously honoured by the British Academy.

