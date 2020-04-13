Have Informed Advocate General About Govt's Concern over Lalu Prasad Yadav's Health : Hemant Soren

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 13 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday said that Advocate General have been informed that government is concerned about ex-Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav's health considering the coronavirus pandemic. On state government contemplating to grant parole to ex-Bihar Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in view of coronavirus crisis, Soren said, "We've informed the Advocate General that we are concerned for his health. So state government should be informed with a legal opinion."He said that all the ministers has given suggestions for further lockdown in the state but imposing and lifting the lockdown in Jharkhand is a challenge in itself."All the ministers have given suggestions for further lockdown in the state during the cabinet meeting but imposing or lifting the lockdown in Jharkhand is a challenge in itself. We will decide on the matter according the need of time," he said. (ANI)

