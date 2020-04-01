Hyderabad Traffic Police Organises Awareness Rally on COVID-19

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Apr 1 (ANI): Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Tuesday flagged off a rally organised by city traffic police to spread awareness on COVID-19.Hyderabad Traffic Police personnel were seen sporting 'Corona helmets'.The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1397 on Tuesday after 146 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours across the country.The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 35 while 123 cases were cured or discharged after treatment, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)