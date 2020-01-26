I-league Coverage Blackout: Feel Appalled and Cheated by AIFF, Says Punjab FC Owner Bajaj

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Punjab FC owner Ranjit Bajaj on Sunday slammed the AIFF for lack of coverage of the I league matches, saying he felt "appalled and cheated" by the false promises made by the parent body.

"I feel appalled & cheated that AGAIN we clubs have been badly let down by AIFF @ILeagueOfficial for coverage blackout even though they were scheduled - @IndianFootball DSports or instat or Reliance- who do we beg for coverage? False promises by all @eastbengalfc @Mohun_Bagan," he tweeted.

In December, 2018, AIFF had announced that the broadcasters are cutting down on TV coverage of the I-League.

Then last November, the AIFF roped in DSport as Hero I-League broadcasters for three years but even then the overall standard of telecast of I-League matches have been sub-standard.

The match between Gokulam Kerala FC and Neroca FC on November 30 last year was not shown "due to technical reasons", while live feed went blank during a game between East Bengal and Real Kashmir FC in Kalyani.

