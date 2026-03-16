Mumbai, March 16: Hard Rock International has officially announced the immediate termination of its franchise agreements with JSM Corporation Private Limited and its related entities. This decision effectively ends the operator's rights to manage Hard Rock Cafe restaurants and retail Rock Shops across the country, resulting in the closure of 10 major locations effective today.

The affected venues encompass a significant portion of the brand's presence in India, including outlets in Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, New Delhi, and Pune. Specifically, the closures impact three locations in Bengaluru-St. Marks Road, the Whitefield outlet, and the site at Kempegowda International Airport-alongside both Hyderabad locations, Banjara Hills and HITEC City. Mumbai LPG Crisis: 20% Restaurants Shut, Half of City’s Eateries May Close in 2 Days.

Hard Rock International Terminates India Franchises Agreements

In some very sad news, Hard Rock Cafe Bengaluru, Bengaluru Int. Airport, Bengaluru Whitefield, Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad, Hyderabad Hitech City, Kolkata, New Delhi, Pune will be closing. Hard Rock International has formally terminated its agreements with JSM Corporation Pvt… pic.twitter.com/lvHomIiIrc — Chandra R. Srikanth (@chandrarsrikant) March 16, 2026

Hard Rock International Strategic Move Affects Major Indian Cities

The sudden announcement has surprised many patrons and industry stakeholders, as these venues have served as prominent cultural landmarks for live music and Western-style dining for nearly two decades. While Hard Rock International has confirmed the termination, the organization has not publicly disclosed the specific reasons for ending the long-standing partnership with JSM Corporation.

This move effectively dismantles the brand's primary restaurant footprint in mainland India. The company clarified in its statement that the Hard Rock Hotel in Goa remains fully operational and is not affected by this decision, as it operates under a separate management agreement and holds no connection to the terminated franchise contract.

Hard Rock International: Future Implications for the Brand in India

Industry analysts suggest that while this closure creates a temporary void in prime commercial real estate across several metropolitan hubs, it may also signal a restructuring of Hard Rock International’s long-term strategy for the Indian market. The brand has maintained a strong following since its entry into India in 2006, and there is speculation that the company may eventually seek new master franchisees or explore a direct-investment model to re-establish its presence in the future. List of Food Items That Don’t Require LPG and Will Save Your Restaurant Thousands.

For now, the closure marks the end of an era for the specific venues that had become synonymous with local nightlife and music events. Staff at the affected locations and various supply chain vendors now face uncertainty as the transition takes place. Hard Rock International continues to operate a vast network of venues in over 70 countries, and the company is expected to provide further updates regarding its operational plans for the Indian market in due course.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 09:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).