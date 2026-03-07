Mumbai, March 7: In a move to accommodate the massive surge of cricket fans traveling to Gujarat, Northern Railway has announced a special express train 04062 from New Delhi to Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) scheduled for tonight, Saturday, March 7. The decision comes as airfares on the Delhi-Ahmedabad route reached record highs and regular train berths were completely exhausted ahead of tomorrow's T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand.

Railways Addressing Travel Demand and Surging Costs

The special service was greenlit following reports of limited travel options for fans desperate to witness the championship match. With flight tickets soaring and waiting lists for regular trains exceeding manageable limits, railway authorities intervened to provide an affordable alternative for the public.

A Special Gift From Indian Railways for Cricket Lovers, Says Northern Railway

क्रिकेट प्रेमियों के लिए भारतीय रेल की खास सौगात! बढ़े फ्लाइट टिकट और टिकटों की अनुपलब्धता को देखते हुए रेलवे द्वारा यात्रियों की सहूलियत के लिए नई दिल्ली से साबरमती के लिए आज दिनांक 7 मार्च 2026, रात 11:45 बजे विशेष ट्रेन का ऐलान। 3rd AC और 2nd AC के कोच वाली इस 19 कोच की… pic.twitter.com/LQuMPByqln — Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) March 7, 2026

"Due to an increase in flight ticket costs and unavailability of train tickets following a surge in the number of passengers willing to go to Ahmedabad, we have decided to operate a special train from New Delhi for the convenience of cricket lovers," Himanshu Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway said.

Schedule of New Delhi-Ahmedabad Special Train and Route Details

The special train, designated as Train Number 04062, is scheduled to depart from New Delhi Railway Station tonight at 11:45 PM. It is expected to arrive at Sabarmati station in Ahmedabad by 2:30 PM tomorrow, Sunday, March 8, just hours before the final match begins. The train will consist of 19 coaches, primarily offering AC-II Tier and AC-III Tier accommodations to ensure a comfortable journey for long-distance travelers. Along its route, the service will make key stops at:

Delhi Cantt

Gurugram

Jaipur

New Delhi-Ahmedabad Special Train Booking Information

Railway officials have confirmed that tickets for this special service are now live on the IRCTC official website and mobile application. Given the high demand for World Cup travel, seats are expected to be booked rapidly.

Travelers are advised to check the "Special Trains" category on the IRCTC portal to secure their reservations. This last-minute addition to the weekend schedule aims to ease the pressure on the busy Delhi-Gujarat corridor during one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

